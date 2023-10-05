Byron Messia Strikes Back: “COLLISION” Diss Track Storms to 400K Views in Just 4 Days!

Byron Messia, the unstoppable force in the Dancehall game, has once again taken the music world by storm with his fiery response to Teejay’s Diss Track WARNING. Messia has struck back with his own diss track response called “COLLISION.” In an astonishing feat, the track COLLISSION has amassed a jaw-dropping 400,000 views in less than four days, sending shockwaves through the industry.

This latest release is poised to become Messia’s second global sensation, hot on the heels of his chart-topping mega-hit, “t-bans,” which has already notched an astounding 50 million views since its debut. “COLLISION” showcases Messia’s lyrical prowess and unwavering confidence, solidifying his position as a true powerhouse in the DANCEHALL scene.

Fans and critics alike are hailing Messia’s response as a testament to his artistry and ability to command attention. As the views continue to climb, it’s clear that Byron Messia is aN UNSTOPPABLE force to be reckoned with, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.