SKNYPA Delegates Engage in ECCB at 40 Youth Symposium, Paving the Way for Youth-Centered Action

Headline:

October 5th, 2023

In a bid to foster youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, SKNYPA delegates, Ms. Duanna Bradley and Mr. Desean Newman, took center stage at the ECCB at 40 Youth Symposium. The symposium, held on October 5th, 2023, featured extensive discussions on cultivating entrepreneurship within the orange and white economy.

Tomorrow, this dynamic SKNYPA duo, alongside fourteen other impassioned youth parliamentarians representing the eight ECCU territories, will converge for the inaugural ECCU Youth Parliament Sitting. This significant event commemorates the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s remarkable 40-year legacy.

During the session, the Government bench is poised to present a visionary Youth-Centered Action Plan and Resolution, aimed at ushering in a new era of opportunities for young people. These proposals call for the implementation of strategic measures to curb youth violence and pave the way for constructive avenues of expression.

We wholeheartedly invite everyone to join us on our social media platforms, where you can witness and support this monumental initiative. Together, we forge a path towards a brighter, more empowered future for the youth of our region.