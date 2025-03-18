Prime Minister to Chair the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority and the Accession of Saint Martin to the OECS

Castries, Saint Lucia- Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, in his capacity as Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), will preside over the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority and the Accession Ceremony of Saint Martin to the OECS on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Saint Martin.

Saint Martin’s accession reinforces regional integration and cooperation within the Eastern Caribbean. Discussions at the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority in Saint Martin will focus on key regional priorities, including economic development and cooperation.

The event will be streamed live on the OECS Facebook and YouTube pages at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Hon. Shawn Edward will act as Prime Minister.