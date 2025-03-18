PM Drew and Wife Lead St.Kitts-Nevis Delegation to Saint Martin for High-Level OECS Summit

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his wife, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, are once again heading overseas, this time leading a high-powered delegation to Saint Martin for the 76th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority. As the nation grapples with pressing domestic issues, the Prime Minister’s latest international engagement is sparking fresh debate over his administration’s frequent travels.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, is set to address key regional concerns, including economic growth, climate resilience, security, and sustainable development. However, critics argue that while the Federation’s leaders fly across the region, citizens back home continue to struggle with crime, unemployment, and the high cost of living.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; H.E. Ambassador Larry Vaughan; Mr. Javon Liburd, Press Secretary; and Mr. Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Services Officer. The delegation is expected to engage in diplomatic discussions focusing on trade, healthcare, and regional cooperation—all while taxpayers foot the bill for yet another government excursion.

Adding to the controversy is the planned diaspora engagement in Saint Martin, where PM Drew and his team will meet with Kittitians and Nevisians residing abroad. While these meetings may strengthen ties with overseas nationals, many at home question whether such extensive travel is truly necessary, particularly amid a growing national outcry for stronger leadership on domestic issues.

The OECS, established by the Treaty of Basseterre in 1981, remains a critical platform for regional governance. However, as the Drew administration continues its globe-trotting ways, citizens are left wondering—when will the Prime Minister dedicate the same energy to fixing the problems at home?

Stay tuned for further developments as the government defends its latest overseas engagement.