Speaker’s Disrespect towards Former PM Timothy Harris Sparks Widespread Condemnation

Basseterre, St.Kitts (Friday May 10th, 2024)The Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, Lanien Blanchette, finds herself embroiled in controversy following her stunning display of disrespect towards former Prime Minister and the second-longest-serving MP, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. Her conduct during parliamentary proceedings has ignited heavy criticism and condemnation from various quarters, with many denouncing her actions as grossly out of order and blatantly biased.

One of the voices expressing outrage is popular blogger Everton Powell, who minced no words in a candid social media post. Powell highlighted Blanchette’s disrespectful behavior towards Dr. Harris, likening her tone of voice to that of speaking to a child. He criticized her for getting unnecessarily riled up and chastising Dr. Harris after he rightfully complained about being interrupted during proceedings. Powe advised Blanchette to exhibit more composure and professionalism befitting her role as Speaker.

Observers have raised concerns about Blanchette’s perceived lack of impartiality, pointing to her professional ties to the ruling administration. Blanchette’s appointment to the Kittitian Hill Board, coupled with her law firm’s involvement in government-related work for the Development Bank, has raised questions about her ability to remain fair and balanced in her role as Speaker. Critics argue that her repeated instances of disrespect, particularly towards Former PM Harris, further highlight this perceived bias.

Blanchette’s conduct underscores the importance of impartiality and decorum in parliamentary proceedings. As the presiding officer, she holds a significant responsibility to uphold the dignity of the National Assembly and ensure fair treatment of all members, regardless of political affiliation. The widespread condemnation of her behavior serves as a reminder of the public’s expectation for transparency, accountability, and respect within the halls of government.