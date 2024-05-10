3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Highlights the Astounding Success of his Administration’s PEACE Programme during National Assembly Sitting

**

Basseterre, St.Kitts (Friday May 10th, 2024) In a riveting session of the National Assembly on May 9th, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and National Leader of the People Labour Party, took the spotlight to elucidate the astounding success of the crime-fighting initiative known as the PEACE program, also dubbed the Alternative Pathways Programme.

The PEACE program emerged as a beacon of hope in the battle against crime, boasting unprecedented results that caught the attention of nations far and wide. However, amidst political turbulence, the program faced an abrupt demise under the leadership of the Drew-led Labour government in St. Kitts, leaving a void that continues to haunt the nation.

Under Dr. Harris’s administration, the PEACE program thrived, witnessing a dramatic reduction in murders from an alarming average of 25 to a commendable 10. The success was undeniable, prompting neighboring nations like Barbados to emulate the initiative. Notably, Barbados, despite its larger population, now grapples with fewer murders, showcasing the efficacy of the PEACE program on a global scale.

Despite its undeniable success, the PEACE program fell victim to political agendas, as the present Labour government under PM Drew disparaged and ultimately dismantled the initiative. The repercussions of this ill-fated decision reverberate to this day, with St. Kitts and Nevis regrettably reclaiming its unwelcome title as the murder capital of the world, with an astronomical average of 30 murders.

Criticism is not unwarranted, as the public was left in the dark regarding the intricacies and benefits of the PEACE program. The failure to consistently communicate and educate the populace led to misconceptions and missed opportunities. Now, amidst the chaos, the government’s offering pales in comparison, with feeble attempts at gun amnesties and stricter penalties falling short of addressing the root causes of crime.

In hindsight, the rise and fall of the PEACE program serve as a sobering reminder of the delicate balance between political agendas and the welfare of the nation. Dr. Timothy Harris’s unwavering dedication to crime prevention highlights the potential for transformative change when leadership prioritizes the interests of the people above all else. As St. Kitts and Nevis grapples with its tumultuous past and uncertain future, the legacy of the PEACE program serves as both a beacon of hope and a cautionary tale for generations to come.