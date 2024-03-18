St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Hosts Successful International Women’s Day Power Packed Breakfast

The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce recently convened its second annual Power Packed Breakfast to celebrate International Women’s Day. Held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Monday, March 11th, 2024, the event served as a platform to honor and empower women in business while highlighting the importance of leveraging resources for their success.

One of the highlights of the breakfast was an enlightening presentation on “Unpacking the OAS Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE)” by Ms. Lizra Fabien, OAS WEE Caribbean Project Manager. Additionally, Mrs. Kyla Gibson-Dore, Senior Business Advisor in the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, presented the “Business Formalization Toolkit for MSME Success.” These presentations delved into practical strategies and resources available to support women-owned Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

The event brought together a diverse array of entrepreneurs, business leaders, civic leaders, and advocates for women’s empowerment. Through networking and shared experiences, attendees explored strategies to overcome challenges and drive sustainable growth in their businesses. Discussions also centered on existing challenges with licensing and compliance, with a commitment from participants to work collaboratively towards solutions.

Ms. Natalie John, Director of the Chamber and lead organizer of the Power Breakfast, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic engagement of all participants and speakers. She emphasized the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and facilitating their success in the business world.

Ms. Sonya Parry, also a Director of the Chamber, delivered opening remarks urging attendees to celebrate the significant strides made by women in St. Kitts and Nevis. The event served as a testament to the Chamber’s dedication to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the business community.

With initiatives like the International Women’s Day Power Packed Breakfast, the St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce continues to play a pivotal role in fostering an environment where women entrepreneurs can thrive and contribute to the economic growth and development of the nation.