“DARK DAYS” DESCENDS ON NEVIS: DANIEL-HODGE BLASTS SECRET CBI DEALS, BACKROOM GOVERNANCE & DESTINY PRIORITIES OVER PEOPLE

Nevis has been plunged into what many now describe as a new era of political darkness after a blistering, no-holds-barred statement from Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge tore into the handling of CBI revenue, secret negotiations, and what she describes as a systematic betrayal of the people of Nevis.

In a scathing critique aimed squarely at Premier Mark Brantley and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Dr. Daniel-Hodge questioned whether Nevis and the wider federation are now living in what she branded ominously as “Dark Days.”

At the center of the storm is the World Bank report on non-taxable CBI revenue sharing—a document commissioned, paid for, but never released to the public.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge revealed that even the Premier himself publicly admitted he did not know the source of the numbers submitted to the World Bank, yet both federal and Nevis leaders saw “no benefit” in sharing the findings with the people.

“Are these the ‘Dark Days’?” she asked pointedly.

THE 25% CBI DEAL — NEGOTIATED IN SECRECY?

In his 2026 Budget Address, Premier Brantley announced that Nevis had secured an “AGREED share” of 25% of CBI flows from the federal government.

But Dr. Daniel-Hodge dropped a political bombshell:

No joint Cabinet meeting showed this was discussed

No Order Paper in either Assembly reflected debate

No public consultation occurred

No written CBI agreement has been released

“Was such a significant AGREEMENT negotiated in a back room without an opportunity for discussion by the people?” she asked.

If so, she warned bluntly, Prime Minister Drew’s own words confirm that we are now in “Dark Days.”

FROM $66 MILLION TO $35 MILLION — NEVIS’ FINANCIAL COLLAPSE

Dr. Daniel-Hodge exposed what she described as the most devastating betrayal of all:

Before Premier Brantley abandoned the federal government—taking Nevis’ three critical parliamentary seats with him—Nevis was receiving $66 MILLION in CBI flows. During that period:

Double salaries were paid

NIA workers benefitted

Statutory agencies thrived

According to the Premier himself, “those were the best days Nevis had seen in a federal arrangement.”

Now?

Nevis is being told to accept as little as $35 MILLION in 2026—a massive regression.

“Like the dog that went after the bone in its reflection,” Dr. Daniel-Hodge said, Premier Brantley walked away from $66 million to settle for nearly half—a decision she suggests may have been driven by self-interest rather than national interest.

DESTINY BEFORE PEOPLE?

Dr. Daniel-Hodge also delivered crushing criticism of the Premier’s priorities:

Pushing Destiny under CBI while ignoring geothermal funding

Fast-tracking SSZ legislation for Destiny but ignoring VAT relief

Finding lands for Destiny swaps while poor Nevisians pay commercial bank rates

Silence on hospital reports

No public Destiny proposal

No airport financing agreement

No fair-share CBI report

No written CBI agreement

“The list is never-ending,” she said.

“HE IS NOT FOR US” — A DIRECT VERDICT ON BRANTLEY

In perhaps the most damaging political declaration of her statement, Dr. Daniel-Hodge declared:

“Premier Mark Brantley does not have the best interest of the people of Nevis at heart, and it is clear that he is not for us.”

She then issued a national call to action:

“Nevis needs a reset, with new leadership and an NRP-led government that understands that our role is to empathize with our people and serve our people.”

FULL STATEMENT BY HON. DR. JANICE DANIEL-HODGE

“Are we living in ‘Dark Days’?”

The World Bank was engaged to provide its recommendations regarding non taxable CBI revenue sharing between St. Kitts and Nevis. I suspect that is what was requested because we do not know what was sent, and indeed, the Premier indicated that he himself was not aware of the source of the numbers that were sent to the World Bank. Regrettably, neither Prime Minister Drew nor Premier Brantley saw the benefit in sharing the World Bank report with the people of this country. Are these the “Dark Days?” In his 2026 Budget Address, Premier Brantley announced that “Through negotiations with the federal government, AN AGREED SHARE of 25% of CBI flows would now come to the NIA to supplement our revenue.” Was consideration given to the World Bank Report? Was the negotiation limited to Prime Minister Drew and Premier Brantley? There were no photos of a joint cabinet meeting to discuss such an important matter and there was no Order Paper showing that the matter was discussed in either assembly. Was such a significant AGREEMENT negotiated in a back room without an opportunity for discussion by the people? It would seem that, according to Prime Minister Drew, we are living in the dark days if that did not occur! The big disappointment for the people of Nevis regarding the CBI agreement must be the realization that after giving the Premier 3 seats to strengthen his hand in St. Kitts, he abandoned the opportunity and stormed out of the federal government without even addressing “CBI Fair Share” in Cabinet, much less in Parliament! It cannot be overlooked that prior to abandoning Nevis’ 3 seats in the Federal Government, while receiving $66 Million in CBI flows, every time a double salary was paid by the federal government, the NIA employees and employees of statutory agencies in Nevis were also paid a double salary. Those were the best days Nevis had seen in a federal arrangement, according to the Premier. The Premier now, like the dog that went after the bone in its reflection, went from receiving $66 Million in CBI flows for the people of Nevis, to settle for as little as $35 Million in 2026! Perhaps the Premier’s intentions all along were self-serving, to advance HIS CBI flows, in betrayal, and to the detriment and expense of the people of Nevis. How can Premier Brantley push so valiantly for Destiny to be developed under a CBI option but never considered raising funding for the delivery of geothermal energy through CBI to benefit the people of Nevis? How could Premier Brantley not find time to address the double taxing VAT to bring relief to our struggling people, but found time to second and pass the SSZ legislation to help Destiny? How can Premier Brantley find lands on the Southern side of Nevis to sell and swap to Destiny but burden the struggling people of Nevis to pay for lands purchased at commercial bank rates? No report from the hospital, no fair share report, no written CBI agreement in sight, no Destiny proposal, no airport financing agreement to be considered by the people… the list is never-ending. Premier Mark Brantley does not have the best interest of the people of Nevis at heart, and it is clear that he is not for us. We, as a people, cannot continue like this! Nevis needs a reset, with new leadership and an NRP-led government that understands that our role is to empathize with our people and serve our people. NRP is ready to bring caring leadership and responsible governance to the people of Nevis. We must move our country out of the “Dark Days” to better days of progress and prosperity, for the benefit of our people. #WeDeserveBetter

#ccmhasfailedus

#nrpbestfornevis

#ChangeMustCome

#TimeToReset

SKN TIMES ANALYSIS

This statement now places unsustainable pressure on both the Nevis Island Administration and the federal government to:

Release the World Bank fair-share report

Publish the written CBI agreement

Disclose Destiny’s full development and financing proposals

Reveal airport funding arrangements

Explain why VAT relief was ignored but SSZ rushed through

Until then, the question raised by Dr. Daniel-Hodge hangs heavily over the federation: