Kittitian-Owned “Islands Cuisine” Now Open in Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, September 6, 2025 – The flavors of St. Kitts and Nevis have officially landed in the heart of Boston with the grand opening of Islands Cuisine, a new West Indian restaurant located at 554 Dudley Street, Dorchester, MA. The venture is the brainchild of Gareth “Junkyard” Harrigan, a proud Kittitian businessman and cultural personality well known across the Federation.

From Jack Tar to Boston’s Culinary Scene

Harrigan’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. A former hospitality professional at the legendary Jack Tar Village Hotel in St. Kitts, Harrigan later ventured to Anguilla before settling in the United States with his wife and children. Today, alongside his role as a Senior Foreman at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), Harrigan has turned his lifelong passion for Caribbean food and culture into reality with the launch of Islands Cuisine.

Bringing Authentic Caribbean Flavor to Dorchester

The restaurant features a rich menu of Caribbean staples, including jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtail, baked salmon, and snapper, paired with sides such as rice and peas, fried plantain, mac and cheese, and collard greens. Patrons can also indulge in fresh Caribbean baked goods like coconut rolls, cassava pone, and banana bread, with special breads available on Saturdays by order.

Inside, Islands Cuisine radiates cultural pride, decorated with flags representing the Caribbean diaspora. The warm, welcoming atmosphere mirrors the authentic flavors being served, making the restaurant an instant hit with both West Indian nationals abroad and locals curious to taste island cuisine.

A Taste of Home, Away from Home

For Harrigan, Islands Cuisine is more than a restaurant—it’s a cultural mission. “This place is about bringing the taste of home to Boston, keeping our culture alive, and creating a space where Caribbean people and others can come together over food that represents who we are,” Harrigan shared.

With its grand opening, Islands Cuisine is already drawing attention across the Boston area, becoming a gathering spot for Caribbean nationals longing for the taste of home and newcomers eager to experience the flavors of the islands.

Islands Cuisine is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays.