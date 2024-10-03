Sonia Boddie-Thompson Reflects on First Experience at United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week

Sonia Boddie-Thompson, a Diplomat and Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, recently shared her reflections on her first experience participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week (UNGA79HL). Boddie-Thompson, who served as a key member of the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, expressed pride and fulfillment in contributing to her country’s presence at the globally significant event.

In her post titled Understanding the Assignment: United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week, Boddie-Thompson described the event as a whirlwind of activity that required rigorous behind-the-scenes work. She highlighted her roles, which included providing protocol support, strategic coordination, technical advice, and assistance with speechwriting for the Prime Minister’s engagements.

Boddie-Thompson likened the nature of diplomacy to movie production, emphasizing that while the spotlight often shines on prominent figures, many vital contributions are made by those working behind the scenes. “It was my delight to render significant assistance in this regard, while contributing to the overall success of our delegation’s participation,” she stated.

The diplomat acknowledged the intense demands of UNGA High-Level Week, with early mornings, late nights, and competing responsibilities requiring strong collaboration among the diplomatic team. However, she also emphasized how rewarding the experience was, filled with rich learning opportunities and moments to reconnect with colleagues.

The event provided countries and various stakeholders with opportunities to deepen partnerships and foster global cooperation, especially in line with the Week’s theme, “Leaving no one behind: acting together, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity.” Boddie-Thompson noted that it was particularly inspiring to hear global leaders commit to taking greater action on critical issues such as antimicrobial resistance and sea-level rise.

Reflecting on the experience, she shared that the High-Level Week was a “character-building and enriching professional experience” and expressed hope that the actions taken during the week would positively impact global peace and development. She closed her reflections with a quote from Nelson Mandela, emphasizing the importance of making a difference in the lives of others.

The UNGA High-Level Week is the most anticipated event for diplomats at the United Nations, and Boddie-Thompson’s participation marked a significant milestone in her diplomatic career.