PM DREW CALLS FOR “REAL UNITY” BETWEEN AFRICA AND CARIBBEAN AT ABUJA SUMMIT

ABUJA, Nigeria (March 25, 2026) — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has issued a strong and strategic call for deeper, more meaningful collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean, cautioning that symbolic partnerships without substance are destined to fail.

Addressing regional and international stakeholders at the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, Dr. Drew challenged leaders to move beyond ceremonial unity and embrace action-driven cooperation rooted in shared goals and long-term commitment.

“Unity is not symbolism. Unity is strategy.”

In a thought-provoking address, the Prime Minister underscored that unity must be deliberately cultivated and protected to yield sustainable development.

“Unity, that powerful word, should never be used for expediency, but it should be used to bring people together on a shared vision… Without unity, prosperity becomes fragile. Without prosperity, unity cannot endure.”

Dr. Drew warned that alliances built on convenience rather than conviction would inevitably collapse.

“Those who use it for expediency will soon find that if it is not built on strong principles and a strong foundation, it would soon wither.”

From Words to Results

The Prime Minister stressed that unity must translate into tangible, measurable outcomes, including:

Increased trade between regions

Improved mobility for citizens

Stronger institutional cooperation

Expanded economic opportunities

Highlighting a critical gap, Dr. Drew pointed out that trade between Africa and the Caribbean remains below one percent, describing the figure not as a setback, but as a massive opportunity for exponential growth.

A Vision for Shared Prosperity

Dr. Drew emphasized that unity and prosperity are deeply interconnected and must be pursued simultaneously to achieve meaningful progress.

He positioned the ongoing summit as a vital platform for advancing a shared development agenda, bringing together leaders committed to strengthening economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between the two regions.

As discussions continue in Abuja, the message from St. Kitts and Nevis’ leader is clear:

unity must move beyond rhetoric and become a structured, strategic force capable of transforming both Africa and the Caribbean.