St. Kitts–Nevis National Dawn Liburd earns world-class DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance

By SKN Times Career News Feature | October 29, 2025

In a remarkable feat that places St. Kitts and Nevis on the global leadership map, Dawn V. Liburd, C.P.A., a native of Brown Hill, Nevis and senior Microsoft executive based in Redmond, Washington, has been officially awarded the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® by the DCRO Institute, the world’s foremost authority on risk governance training for board members and C-suite leaders.

This achievement cements Liburd’s reputation as one of the Caribbean’s most accomplished global executives — a powerhouse in risk management, digital safety, and compliance. With over 25 years of international experience, she has led Microsoft’s worldwide risk management, trust, and safety operations, steering complex initiatives in responsible AI, global trade and compliance, enterprise risk, and third-party KYC services.

Liburd’s journey spans continents and boardrooms: from serving as head of internal audit for Microsoft’s corporate program — where she directed global audit and compliance strategy — to her earlier leadership across 14 Asia-Pacific countries as regional audit head in Singapore. Before her tenure at Microsoft, she spent a decade at KPMG LLP, advising financial-services and healthcare giants on governance and internal-control excellence.

Her influence has shaped international audit standards through her role on the Internal Audit Advisory Council of Singapore’s Accountancy Commission, reflecting a deep commitment to raising the global bar for transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership.

The DCRO Institute hailed Liburd as a leader whose insight “transforms risk from something to be managed into something that creates value.”

David R. Koenig, President & CEO of the Institute, praised her as “a critical global voice in responsible technology and governance excellence.”

In her own words, Liburd described the certification as “an opportunity to reframe risk as a catalyst for smarter strategy and stronger decision-making.”

With this global credential, Dawn Liburd joins an elite circle of Microsoft executives and international board professionals shaping the future of responsible innovation — while proudly carrying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis across the world stage.