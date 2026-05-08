“SMALL ISLAND, BIG SPENDING?” — ST. KITTS-NEVIS RANKED AMONG CARIBBEAN’S TOP ONLYFANS SPENDING HOTSPOTS IN SHOCKING 2025 DIGITAL REPORT

SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY | TIMES CARIBBEAN EXCLUSIVE

A jaw-dropping new digital analytics report is sending shockwaves across the Caribbean after revealing that tiny St. Kitts and Nevis has reportedly emerged as one of the region’s top per-capita spending markets on the controversial subscription platform OnlyFans.

The explosive findings have ignited fierce online debate, with many across the Federation stunned that a country of just over 50,000 people could reportedly rank alongside some of the Caribbean’s most digitally active nations in online subscription spending.

According to regional analytics summaries tied to the “OnlyFans Wrapped 2025” report, St. Kitts and Nevis ranked among the Caribbean’s elite tier for estimated per-capita spending — outperforming several much larger countries across Latin America and the wider Caribbean.

The report suggests the Federation is part of a rapidly growing Caribbean digital subscription economy fueled by social media culture, mobile internet penetration, diaspora influence, and expanding online payment usage.

TOP CARIBBEAN ONLYFANS SPENDING COUNTRIES — 2025 ESTIMATES

Caribbean Rank Country Estimated Per-Capita Trend Reported/Estimated Statistics 1 Extremely High Estimated US$20,082.95 per 10,000 residents 2 Extremely High Ranked among Caribbean’s highest per-capita spenders 3 Extremely High Listed among regional leaders in per-capita spending 4 Very High Strong regional digital subscription market 5 High Estimated US$2.9 million total spending in 2025 6 High Estimated US$166,000 spent in 2025; Top 20 in Americas 7 Rapid Growth Estimated 254% year-over-year increase 8 Rapid Growth Estimated 194% year-over-year increase 9 Moderate-High Strong tourism-linked digital spending trends 10 Moderate-High Expanding creator-economy engagement

HOW DID ST. KITTS-NEVIS GET HERE?

Analysts say the surprising ranking reflects a massive cultural and technological transformation happening across the Federation.

Over the past decade, St. Kitts and Nevis has experienced an explosion in:

Smartphone usage

Mobile banking and digital payments

Social media engagement

Influencer and creator culture

Subscription-based entertainment services

Diaspora-connected online spending

Experts say platforms like OnlyFans are part of a broader “creator economy” revolution where audiences directly fund content creators online.

But critics argue the findings reveal troubling priorities at a time when many citizens continue struggling with rising food costs, inflation, utility bills, and economic uncertainty.

Social media users across the Federation reacted with disbelief after the rankings began circulating online.

“Small island, big spending,” one user joked.

Another commenter wrote: “We can’t fix potholes but somehow we funding OnlyFans subscriptions.”

Others defended the trend, arguing that subscription entertainment is no different from spending on concerts, streaming services, nightlife, or sports packages.

THE GLOBAL “ONLYFANS ECONOMY”

OnlyFans has evolved into one of the world’s most powerful digital creator platforms, reportedly generating billions in global transactions annually. The platform exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since become a major source of income for influencers, entertainers, fitness creators, models, and adult-content creators worldwide.

Researchers caution, however, that the Caribbean rankings are based on traffic analysis, digital engagement modelling, affiliate-network estimates, and purchasing-power calculations rather than official audited country-by-country financial data from OnlyFans itself.

Still, whether the exact numbers are perfectly accurate or not, one conclusion is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore:

St. Kitts and Nevis is rapidly becoming one of the Caribbean’s most digitally connected — and digitally spending — societies.