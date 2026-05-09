“FROM NEVIS TO HOWARD EXCELLENCE”: SHAI-ANN M. TYSON GRADUATES SUMMA CUM LAUDE WITH PERFECT 4.0 GPA

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

A wave of pride and celebration is sweeping across the Federation following the remarkable academic achievement of Nevisian scholar , who graduated today from with the prestigious distinction of Summa Cum Laude — the highest academic honor awarded by the university.

Tyson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a minor in Economics, while maintaining a flawless 4.0 Grade Point Average, meaning she achieved straight A’s throughout her university studies.

Her accomplishment has quickly become a source of inspiration throughout St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly for young people across Nevis and the wider Caribbean who dream of achieving excellence on the global stage.

Graduating from one of the United States’ most respected historically Black universities is an achievement in itself. However, to do so with perfect academic standing places Tyson among an elite group of scholars recognized for exceptional discipline, intellectual excellence, consistency, and perseverance.

In an emotional and powerful post shared on Instagram following her graduation ceremony, Tyson reflected on her journey from the small island of Nevis to the halls of academic distinction in Washington, D.C.

“I am just a girl from Nevis, raised by two loving parents and backed by a village and community that never stopped pouring into me,” she wrote.

“From small island beginnings to this moment, this is what belief, sacrifice and faith look like. Not luck. Not by chance. I applied pressure and pressure made diamonds. With pride and gratitude!”

The statement resonated deeply with many across the Federation, with social media users praising her humility, determination, and inspirational message about the power of community support, hard work, and faith.

Tyson’s success also shines a spotlight on the immense potential that exists within small island states like St. Kitts and Nevis. Her achievement reinforces the growing narrative that Caribbean youth continue to compete and excel internationally in academics, leadership, business, technology, and innovation.

Observers say her story represents far more than personal achievement. It is being viewed as a symbol of what can happen when talent is nurtured, ambition is encouraged, and young people are empowered to pursue global opportunities without forgetting their roots.

As congratulations continue pouring in from across Nevis, St. Kitts, and the Caribbean diaspora, many are already describing Tyson as a role model for the next generation of aspiring students and future leaders.

From the shores of Nevis to one of America’s leading business schools, Shai-Ann M. Tyson has demonstrated that greatness can emerge from even the smallest islands — and that excellence has no geographical limits.

Congratulations, Shai-Ann. The Federation is proud.