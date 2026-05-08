DIGITAL DESIRES: BARBADOS, ST. KITTS-NEVIS, ANTIGUA AND JAMAICA EMERGE AMONG CARIBBEAN’S BIGGEST ONLYFANS SPENDERS IN 2025

A new regional digital-economy report is generating major discussion across the Caribbean after revealing that several small island nations are now among the highest per-capita spenders on the subscription platform OnlyFans in the Americas.

According to the “OnlyFans Wrapped 2025” report published by OnlyGuider, Caribbean countries are experiencing what analysts describe as a “Caribbean Surge” in digital subscription spending, fueled by expanding mobile access, tourism-linked digital economies, rising creator culture, and increasing online payment adoption.

The findings have sparked widespread debate across the region about internet culture, digital consumption habits, creator monetization, and changing social trends in Caribbean societies.

BARBADOS TOPS THE CARIBBEAN

The report identified Barbados as the Caribbean’s leading per-capita OnlyFans spender in 2025.

According to regional reporting, Barbadian traffic generated an estimated US$20,082.95 per 10,000 residents, placing the island among the top-performing countries in the Americas overall.

The same report indicated that Saint Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda also ranked exceptionally high on a population-adjusted basis, outperforming many larger Latin American countries.

Meanwhile, Jamaica reportedly led the English-speaking Caribbean in total overall spending volume, with estimates suggesting approximately US$2.9 million spent on the platform in 2025 alone.

TOP CARIBBEAN ONLYFANS SPENDING COUNTRIES (2025 ESTIMATES)

Rank Country Estimated Per-Capita Strength Reported/Estimated Statistics 1 Barbados Extremely High US$20,082.95 per 10,000 residents 2 Saint Kitts and Nevis Extremely High Ranked among top Caribbean spenders per capita 3 Antigua and Barbuda Extremely High Listed among Caribbean leaders in per-capita spending 4 Trinidad and Tobago Very High Strong regional digital subscription market 5 Jamaica High Estimated US$2.9 million total spending in 2025 6 Saint Lucia High Estimated US$166,000 spent in 2025; ranked Top 20 in Americas 7 Dominica Rapid Growth Spending reportedly surged 254% year-over-year 8 Grenada Rapid Growth Spending reportedly rose 194% year-over-year 9 Bahamas Moderate-High Strong tourism-linked digital spending patterns 10 Dominican Republic Moderate-High Large and expanding creator economy

WHY THE CARIBBEAN IS SURGING

Analysts say the trend reflects broader transformations happening throughout the Caribbean digital economy.

Several factors are believed to be driving the surge:

Increased smartphone penetration

Greater access to online payment systems

Tourism-driven exposure to international digital trends

Rising creator and influencer culture

Diaspora-linked spending patterns

Growth in remote-work and online entrepreneurship

The report also noted that smaller island nations often produce unusually high per-capita internet engagement statistics because of their relatively small populations combined with high mobile usage rates.

A CULTURAL AND ECONOMIC DEBATE

The revelations are already sparking strong reactions across Caribbean societies.

Critics argue the numbers highlight growing dependence on adult digital entertainment amid rising living costs and economic uncertainty. Others say the rise simply reflects the Caribbean’s deeper integration into the global creator economy and the monetization of online audiences.

Supporters of creator platforms argue that services like OnlyFans have provided new income streams for many Caribbean creators, influencers, fitness coaches, entertainers, and independent entrepreneurs.

Still, social conservatives across the region continue to raise concerns about the cultural implications of the platform’s rapid normalization.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Researchers caution that the statistics are based on third-party analytics estimates rather than official audited country-by-country financial disclosures from OnlyFans itself.

The figures were reportedly generated using web-traffic analysis, affiliate-network data, purchasing-power estimates, and digital engagement modelling.