DIGITAL DESIRES: BARBADOS, ST. KITTS-NEVIS, ANTIGUA AND JAMAICA EMERGE AMONG CARIBBEAN’S BIGGEST ONLYFANS SPENDERS IN 2025

Posted on May 8, 2026 in General News

A new regional digital-economy report is generating major discussion across the Caribbean after revealing that several small island nations are now among the highest per-capita spenders on the subscription platform OnlyFans in the Americas.

According to the “OnlyFans Wrapped 2025” report published by OnlyGuider, Caribbean countries are experiencing what analysts describe as a “Caribbean Surge” in digital subscription spending, fueled by expanding mobile access, tourism-linked digital economies, rising creator culture, and increasing online payment adoption.

The findings have sparked widespread debate across the region about internet culture, digital consumption habits, creator monetization, and changing social trends in Caribbean societies.

BARBADOS TOPS THE CARIBBEAN

The report identified Barbados as the Caribbean’s leading per-capita OnlyFans spender in 2025.

According to regional reporting, Barbadian traffic generated an estimated US$20,082.95 per 10,000 residents, placing the island among the top-performing countries in the Americas overall.

The same report indicated that Saint Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda also ranked exceptionally high on a population-adjusted basis, outperforming many larger Latin American countries.

Meanwhile, Jamaica reportedly led the English-speaking Caribbean in total overall spending volume, with estimates suggesting approximately US$2.9 million spent on the platform in 2025 alone.

TOP CARIBBEAN ONLYFANS SPENDING COUNTRIES (2025 ESTIMATES)

RankCountryEstimated Per-Capita StrengthReported/Estimated Statistics
1BarbadosExtremely HighUS$20,082.95 per 10,000 residents
2Saint Kitts and NevisExtremely HighRanked among top Caribbean spenders per capita
3Antigua and BarbudaExtremely HighListed among Caribbean leaders in per-capita spending
4Trinidad and TobagoVery HighStrong regional digital subscription market
5JamaicaHighEstimated US$2.9 million total spending in 2025
6Saint LuciaHighEstimated US$166,000 spent in 2025; ranked Top 20 in Americas
7DominicaRapid GrowthSpending reportedly surged 254% year-over-year
8GrenadaRapid GrowthSpending reportedly rose 194% year-over-year
9BahamasModerate-HighStrong tourism-linked digital spending patterns
10Dominican RepublicModerate-HighLarge and expanding creator economy

WHY THE CARIBBEAN IS SURGING

Analysts say the trend reflects broader transformations happening throughout the Caribbean digital economy.

Several factors are believed to be driving the surge:

  • Increased smartphone penetration
  • Greater access to online payment systems
  • Tourism-driven exposure to international digital trends
  • Rising creator and influencer culture
  • Diaspora-linked spending patterns
  • Growth in remote-work and online entrepreneurship

The report also noted that smaller island nations often produce unusually high per-capita internet engagement statistics because of their relatively small populations combined with high mobile usage rates.

A CULTURAL AND ECONOMIC DEBATE

The revelations are already sparking strong reactions across Caribbean societies.

Critics argue the numbers highlight growing dependence on adult digital entertainment amid rising living costs and economic uncertainty. Others say the rise simply reflects the Caribbean’s deeper integration into the global creator economy and the monetization of online audiences.

Supporters of creator platforms argue that services like OnlyFans have provided new income streams for many Caribbean creators, influencers, fitness coaches, entertainers, and independent entrepreneurs.

Still, social conservatives across the region continue to raise concerns about the cultural implications of the platform’s rapid normalization.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Researchers caution that the statistics are based on third-party analytics estimates rather than official audited country-by-country financial disclosures from OnlyFans itself.

The figures were reportedly generated using web-traffic analysis, affiliate-network data, purchasing-power estimates, and digital engagement modelling.

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