SKNABA Celebrates Sheldon Chiverton-Blake’s Major FIBA E-Learning Achievement

St. Kitts Basketball Official Earns International FIBA Table Officials License Valid Until 2028

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The St. Kitts Amateur Basketball Association is celebrating another proud moment for national basketball development, as Sheldon Chiverton-Blake has successfully attained his FIBA E-Learning License as a certified FIBA Table Official.

The achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Chiverton-Blake, but also for the continued growth, professionalism, and international advancement of basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the official FIBA digital license, Chiverton-Blake is registered under the St. Kitts Amateur Basketball Association, with the role of FIBA Table Officials. His license, ID 539834, is valid until August 31, 2028.

SKNABA President Glen Jeffers warmly congratulated Chiverton-Blake on behalf of the association and the wider basketball fraternity.

“Good morning, Member Clubs. Let’s all extend heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Sheldon Chiverton-Blake in successfully attaining his FIBA E-Learning License. Well done, Sheldon. Keep up the excellent work,” Jeffers stated.

The certification represents another important step in SKNABA’s ongoing effort to strengthen the technical and administrative side of the sport. While players and coaches often receive the spotlight, table officials play a critical role in ensuring that games are professionally managed, accurately recorded, and conducted in accordance with proper basketball standards.

Chiverton-Blake’s success is therefore being viewed as a major boost to the local basketball structure, particularly as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to push for higher standards in officiating, game management, competition organization, and regional and international readiness.

The FIBA E-Learning platform provides training and certification opportunities for basketball stakeholders across the world, helping officials to sharpen their knowledge, understand international procedures, and perform their duties with greater confidence and professionalism.

For the St. Kitts Amateur Basketball Association, this achievement reflects the growing commitment among local basketball personnel to upgrade their skills and align with global best practices.

Chiverton-Blake’s accomplishment comes at a time when basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to experience renewed energy, stronger organizational focus, and increasing attention on development at all levels of the sport.

SKNABA has extended congratulations to Chiverton-Blake and encouraged other officials, administrators, and basketball stakeholders to follow his example by pursuing training, certification, and professional development opportunities.

His achievement is being celebrated as another positive sign that the future of basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis is being strengthened not only on the court, but also behind the scenes, where dedication, discipline, and technical excellence help keep the game moving forward.

Congratulations to Sheldon Chiverton-Blake on this outstanding FIBA achievement.