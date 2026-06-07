Chicago Bulls Mourn Stacey King: Three-Time NBA Champion and Beloved Broadcast Voice Dies at 59

CHICAGO, United States, June 7, 2026 — The basketball world is mourning the passing of Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and one of the franchise’s most recognizable and beloved broadcast voices.

King, who helped the Bulls capture three consecutive NBA championships from 1991 to 1993 during the franchise’s first legendary three-peat, has died at the age of 59, the Chicago Bulls announced on Sunday.

The former forward/center was part of the historic Bulls teams led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and head coach Phil Jackson, contributing during one of the most dominant eras in NBA history. Drafted sixth overall by Chicago in 1989 after a standout college career at the University of Oklahoma, King quickly became part of a team that would define basketball excellence for a generation.

While his playing career secured him a place in Bulls championship history, King’s second act made him a household name for a new generation of fans. After retiring from professional basketball, he returned to the Bulls organization as a broadcaster, becoming widely admired for his energy, humour, basketball knowledge and unforgettable catchphrases.

For many Bulls supporters, King was more than a commentator. He was part of the game-night experience. His enthusiastic calls, colourful personality and deep love for the franchise made him a fan-favourite across Chicago and beyond. His famous “Gimme the hot sauce!” call became one of the most recognizable lines associated with Bulls broadcasts.

The Bulls organization paid tribute to King as a cherished member of the franchise family, recognizing both his championship contributions on the court and his lasting impact behind the microphone.

King’s death marks a major loss for the Chicago Bulls, the NBA community and generations of basketball fans who came to know him not only as a champion, but as a voice of passion, personality and joy.

Across social media, tributes have begun pouring in from fans and members of the basketball community, many remembering King for his warmth, humour, authenticity and unmistakable love for the game.

Stacey King leaves behind a legacy that stretches far beyond statistics. He was a champion, a broadcaster, an entertainer and a beloved figure whose voice became part of the soundtrack of Chicago Bulls basketball.

His passing closes a remarkable chapter in Bulls history, but his impact on the franchise and its fans will continue to be remembered for years to come.