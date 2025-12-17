DREW GOVERNMENT EXPANDS LIFETIME HEALTH INSURANCE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS, RETIREES

EC$1 Million Coverage Takes Effect December 1, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has announced a major expansion of health insurance benefits for employees of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, introducing enhanced lifetime health insurance coverage effective December 1, 2025.

The announcement was made during the 2026 Budget Address, where Prime Minister Drew described the initiative as a landmark achievement in the Administration’s broader agenda to invest in people and strengthen social protection systems across the Federation.

Under the new arrangement, Government employees will now be covered by an EC$1 million lifetime health insurance policy, replacing the previous EC$750,000 triennial coverage. Active public servants will continue to receive healthcare coverage as a no-cost employment benefit, with no additional charges for medical visits. The Prime Minister indicated that full operational details of the upgraded plan will be communicated to employees and retirees in the coming weeks.

Importantly, Dr. Drew emphasised that retirees stand to benefit most from the reform, as the new policy ensures continuity of coverage during the transition from active service into retirement — a stage of life when healthcare needs often increase.

Key enhancements to retiree coverage include:

Lifetime protection , eliminating the automatic termination of coverage at age 75

, eliminating the automatic termination of coverage at age 75 A significant increase in coverage from EC$100,000 to EC$500,000

Continued coverage for qualified dependents beyond retirement

“These changes provide greater certainty and peace of mind for families at a time when access to healthcare is most critical,” the Prime Minister explained.

To ensure long-term sustainability and fairness, the Government will introduce a new equitable contribution structure in 2026. The existing flat monthly contribution of EC$75 will be replaced with a graduated payment system, allowing some pensioners to contribute as little as EC$25 per month, while others will pay nothing at all. Contributions will be capped at EC$150 per month, with the Government continuing to subsidise both active employees and retirees.

Dr. Drew also referenced feedback received from pensioners, noting that surveys showed strong support for lifetime coverage, the retention of dependent benefits, and a willingness among some to contribute more where possible. He said the response demonstrates a shared understanding of the value of health security and collective responsibility.

“December 1, 2025, marked a major step for us all,” Prime Minister Drew stated. “It reflects our government’s commitment to honour those who have served this country by supporting their wellbeing at every stage of life.”

He concluded by reaffirming the Administration’s focus on implementation and delivery. “We are not simply talking about change. We are following through, delivering results, and investing in our people and our progress.”

— SKN TIMES