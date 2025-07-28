“RESTORING MEN” TAKES CENTER STAGE: Antioch Baptist Church to Host Transformational Men’s Event Focused on Brotherhood, Healing, and Empowerment

SKN TIMES NEWS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (July 28, 2025) – With a bold message of hope and healing, the Antioch Baptist Church is set to host a powerful and purpose-driven event titled “Restoring Men: A Men’s Event” on Thursday, July 31st at 7PM at their sanctuary in Commercial Development, Lime Kiln.

The event promises an atmosphere of encouragement, renewal, and authentic conversation designed to uplift and re-energize men from all walks of life. Attendees can expect interactive discussions, heartfelt prayer, and fellowship over food and drinks, all centered around the vital mission of restoring men to their God-given strength and purpose.

A promotional flyer for the event showcases a confident and smiling man alongside visuals of vocational tools and community interaction—symbolizing empowerment, skill, and unity.

According to church organizers, the evening will also highlight the importance of mentorship, faith-based resilience, and community leadership.

“We believe that when men are restored, families and communities are strengthened. This is more than an event—it’s a movement,” one church leader stated.

Antioch Baptist Church has long been a beacon of spiritual and social outreach in St. Kitts and Nevis, and this latest initiative signals a renewed focus on addressing the specific challenges facing men today.

All are invited to attend what promises to be a meaningful evening of inspiration, restoration, and transformation.