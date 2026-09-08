SKN LABOUR ACCUSED OF TURNING PM DREW’S MEDICAL SITUATION INTO CAMPAIGN STRATEGY

Citizens criticise pursuit of political mileage while calls for transparency face condemnation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — September 8, 2026 — Social activist and political commentator McCarta Browne has accused the ruling St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party of politicising Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s recent medical situation while strongly criticising citizens who have requested greater transparency.

In a public Facebook post, Browne questioned what he viewed as a clear contradiction in the party’s approach.

“Do not politicize the PM’s medical situation, but the Labor Party has a political walk for the PM in Constituency 8,” Browne wrote.

He acknowledged that a political party has the right to organise community activities. However, he argued that citizens should also be free to raise legitimate questions about official policy, constitutional procedure and the administration of government during a prime minister’s illness.

“It’s ok for a political party to organize a walk-through, but it’s wrong for people to ask questions about policy and procedure,” he stated.

Browne characterised the event as political and alleged that the governing party was attempting to generate public sympathy and political support from the Prime Minister’s illness. He called on Labour officials to stop what he described as attempts to gain political mileage from a sensitive medical matter.

His comments have added to a wider national discussion about the balance between a public official’s right to medical privacy and the public’s interest in receiving reliable information about the health and capacity of the country’s head of government.

Questions raised by members of the public have included whether established protocols were followed, how executive responsibilities were temporarily reassigned and whether the information released by officials was timely and sufficiently clear.

Supporters of the Prime Minister, meanwhile, have urged the public to show compassion and allow him the privacy needed to recover. Expressions of concern, prayers and well wishes have come from citizens across political lines.

Browne’s additional assertions about declining approval and weakened support for the governing party represent his political assessment. No independently verified polling information was presented with the post reviewed by Times Caribbean to substantiate those claims.

The Prime Minister has since reported that he underwent a successful angiogram and subsequent angioplasty after experiencing a medical emergency. His condition and recovery remain matters of significant public interest.

The SKN Labour Party had not issued a response to Browne’s criticism at the time of publication. Times Caribbean will publish any substantive response received.

The debate now reaches beyond one political event. It raises a simple but important question: can citizens be encouraged to support their Prime Minister while also being permitted to ask fair questions about transparency, policy and the continuity of government?

Browne’s position is clear. Compassion and accountability can exist together.