SKN GOVERNMENT MOVES TO EVICT LOCAL MARINE COMPANY — IN THE MIDDLE OF HURRICANE SEASON!

Basseterre, St. Kitts — SKN Times Special Feature:

In a move that has left the marine community, fishermen, tour operators, and ordinary citizens in shock, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is threatening to evict local businessman Regiwell Francis and his company, St. Kitts Marine Works (SKMW) — the very company that provides critical haul-out and storage services for boats during the most dangerous months of hurricane season.

A Business Under Siege

Mr. Francis has confirmed that the Attorney General’s Chambers wrote to his lawyer threatening eviction from the New Guinea site unless SKMW abandons its legal claims against the Government.

Let that sink in: instead of settling its debt to SKMW — which Francis says is over EC$15 million — the Government is moving to kick him off the land and risk crippling the marine sector at the height of hurricane season.

“I cannot walk away from my claim. The Government’s own delays caused the losses, yet they now want to evict us and destroy a business that keeps boats, fishermen, and tour operators safe,” Francis declared.

Lifeline for the Boating Sector

SKMW is the only large-scale marine yard in the Federation that can haul out boats, store vessels safely during storms, and provide repair facilities. Without it:

Fishermen risk losing their boats with no secure hurricane haul-out option.

with no secure hurricane haul-out option. Tour operators may lose insurance coverage if they cannot show a hurricane safety plan.

if they cannot show a hurricane safety plan. Regional vessels from nearby islands that depend on SKMW would also be turned away.

This isn’t just a private business issue — it’s a national safety and economic crisis in the making.

The Hard Facts

SKMW’s claim: EC$10.8M owed for the Old Road Fisheries Project, plus interest , bringing it to EC$13.4M .

owed for the Old Road Fisheries Project, plus , bringing it to . Government’s move: Inflate SKMW’s land cost from EC$6M to over EC$11.4M , then threaten eviction.

to over , then threaten eviction. Coast Guard and Customs vessels: Still parked at SKMW, with hundreds of thousands owed in unpaid storage.

Francis says the hypocrisy is clear:

“If Government had paid what they owed me since 2020, I would have long paid for the land. Instead, their non-payment is now being used against me.”

The Bigger Picture: Political Suicide?

If eviction goes ahead, Francis warns:

SKMW will shut down in St. Kitts.

He will relocate operations to St. Lucia , where the government is welcoming private investment.

, where the government is welcoming private investment. Taxpayers of St. Kitts and Nevis will still be forced to pay out over EC$15 million in arbitration within a year.

That means loss of a local business, loss of jobs, loss of services, AND a massive bill for the people.

A Dangerous Gamble

At a time when the Federation should be preparing for storms and securing its marine sector, the Government seems intent on playing politics with people’s livelihoods and safety.

The question now is simple:

Why would any Government evict a local business that provides critical hurricane protection — just to avoid paying what it owes?