World Bank approves $10 million wastewater project in Sint Maarten

Washington, D.C., August 19, 2024 – The Government of Sint Maarten, the National Recovery Program Bureau and the World Bank have signed a $10 Million agreement aimed at improving water quality and quantity in Sint Maarten, with an additional $15 million to be financed by the Government of Sint Maarten, through a co-financing loan from the Government of the Netherlands.

Investments in wastewater collection and treatment are expected to reduce risks to public health, and protect Sint Maarten’s surface water and beaches from environmental degradation, preserving the country’s extraordinary natural assets and enhancing the sustainability of the tourism economy.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasized the project’s far-reaching impact: “The Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project embodies our unwavering dedication to sustainable development and resilience. By investing in critical infrastructure, we are not only tackling the environmental challenges we face today but also laying the foundation for a brighter, healthier future for every citizen of Sint Maarten.“

Sint Maarten’s households will benefit from an upgraded wastewater system as many use individual solutions which often overflow or release untreated wastewater into nearby waters, harming the environment and water quality. This affects the island’s economy, tourism, and the health of residents.

“Improved wastewater collection and treatment will provide the people of Sint Maarten with sustainable wastewater management, leading to better living conditions, and improved quality of coastal waters, which is particularly important for the country’s tourism-based economy,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Director for the Caribbean.

The project will increase access to safely managed sanitation services and improve wastewater management. It will also improve the coverage of wastewater collection by expanding existing sewerage networks while rehabilitating critical parts of the existing sewage system to improve climate resilience and increase operational efficiency. The existing wastewater treatment plant will also be upgraded.

Further, the project includes monitoring and evaluation activities, environmental and social risk mitigation measures, capacity building and establishment of citizen engagement measures and grievance redress mechanisms for related activities.