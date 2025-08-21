Keith Gumbs: A Living Legend Still Scoring Goals at 52

Central Coast, Australia — SKN Times Sports Feature

At the remarkable age of 52, St. Kitts and Nevis football icon Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs is proving that age is no barrier to greatness. Still lacing up his boots for Southern Ettalong United FC in Australia’s Central Coast Men’s Premier League, Gumbs continues to inspire with both his lethal finishing and his unshakable passion for the game.

A Decade of Excellence in Australia

Since joining Southern Ettalong United back in 2014, Gumbs has been more than just a player — he has been a cornerstone of the club’s rise. His goals and leadership have carried the team through multiple finals campaigns and championship pushes. Along the way, he has claimed numerous individual honors, including Golden Boot awards and Player of the Year accolades, cementing his place as one of the Central Coast’s most celebrated footballers.

But his impact extends far beyond silverware. Gumbs is a mentor, motivator, and role model, bridging generations on the field and ensuring that the values of hard work and respect are instilled in every player who wears the jersey.

A Global Career of Legendary Proportions

Long before he became a household name in Australia, Gumbs was already a legend across continents. His professional journey took him to Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia, leaving behind a trail of goals and unforgettable performances.

He became a cult hero at Sriwijaya FC in Indonesia and Kitchee SC in Hong Kong, where fans still remember his leadership and scoring prowess. For his home country of St. Kitts and Nevis, Gumbs donned the captain’s armband with pride, scoring over 40 international goals and earning more than 130 caps — a true Caribbean football ambassador.

The Spirit of Football Lives On

Now settled on the Central Coast of Australia, Gumbs is still writing new chapters in his story. Whether it’s scoring a dramatic late winner on a Saturday afternoon or sharing his wisdom with young players at training, he embodies the joy and resilience that define football at every level.

In an era when most professionals retire before their 40s, Gumbs’ ongoing career at 52 is a living testament to longevity, love for the game, and the unbreakable bond between player and community.

A Legend Who Refuses to Stop

Southern Ettalong United proudly calls him one of their own. For the St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora, for football lovers across the Caribbean, and for anyone who dares to dream beyond limits, Keith Gumbs remains proof that legends don’t fade — they keep scoring goals, inspiring generations, and reminding us why football is the beautiful game.

⚽ SKN Times salutes Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs — a true living legend.