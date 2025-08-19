28 Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis Benefit from Taiwanese Scholarship

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Monday, August 18, 2025 — A total of 28 proud citizens of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis are set to advance their educational journeys abroad, thanks to the continued generosity of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The scholarships were officially presented during a ceremony held on Friday, August 15, at Palm Court Gardens.

Strong Partnership in Education

Delivering congratulatory remarks, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Edward Tao, highlighted the depth of collaboration between the two nations.

“Over the years, the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have remained steadfast in their commitment to education and human resource development. Through our ongoing collaboration, we have been able to offer annual scholarships to support the talented youth of your great Federation,” Ambassador Tao said.

He revealed that this year’s award represents a record number of scholarships granted, increasing from 16 in 2024 to 28 in 2025. Among the recipients, 25 students will pursue studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Taiwan Scholarship, while 3 students will benefit from the prestigious ICDF Scholarship.

“The Taiwan scholarship is more than a financial grant,” Ambassador Tao added. “It is an invitation to explore your boundless potential.”

Words of Encouragement from Education Minister

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, commended the awardees and encouraged them to embrace their opportunity with responsibility and pride.

“Taiwan is not just a place of learning. It is a place of warmth, safety, and growth. You carry our hope, our stories, and our future. So, I urge each of you to do your best, support each other, be responsible, and be honest. Represent your families, your communities, and your country with dignity and excellence. You are not just students—you are ambassadors.”

Transition in Diplomatic Leadership

Dr. Hanley also welcomed incoming Ambassador Tao, while expressing appreciation to outgoing Ambassador Michael Lin for his years of service in strengthening ties between the two nations. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the enduring partnership with Taiwan, a bond that has consistently emphasized education, development, and mutual growth.

The 28 awardees now prepare to embark on a new chapter of academic excellence, carrying with them the Federation’s pride and the promise of future national contribution.

28 Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis Benefit from Taiwanese Scholarship

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Monday, August 18, 2025 — A total of 28 proud citizens of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis are set to advance their educational journeys abroad, thanks to the continued generosity of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The scholarships were officially presented during a ceremony held on Friday, August 15, at Palm Court Gardens.

Strong Partnership in Education

Delivering congratulatory remarks, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Edward Tao, highlighted the depth of collaboration between the two nations.

“Over the years, the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have remained steadfast in their commitment to education and human resource development. Through our ongoing collaboration, we have been able to offer annual scholarships to support the talented youth of your great Federation,” Ambassador Tao said.

He revealed that this year’s award represents a record number of scholarships granted, increasing from 16 in 2024 to 28 in 2025. Among the recipients, 25 students will pursue studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Taiwan Scholarship, while 3 students will benefit from the prestigious ICDF Scholarship.

“The Taiwan scholarship is more than a financial grant,” Ambassador Tao added. “It is an invitation to explore your boundless potential.”

Words of Encouragement from Education Minister

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, commended the awardees and encouraged them to embrace their opportunity with responsibility and pride.

“Taiwan is not just a place of learning. It is a place of warmth, safety, and growth. You carry our hope, our stories, and our future. So, I urge each of you to do your best, support each other, be responsible, and be honest. Represent your families, your communities, and your country with dignity and excellence. You are not just students—you are ambassadors.”

Transition in Diplomatic Leadership

Dr. Hanley also welcomed incoming Ambassador Tao, while expressing appreciation to outgoing Ambassador Michael Lin for his years of service in strengthening ties between the two nations. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the enduring partnership with Taiwan, a bond that has consistently emphasized education, development, and mutual growth.

The 28 awardees now prepare to embark on a new chapter of academic excellence, carrying with them the Federation’s pride and the promise of future national contribution.