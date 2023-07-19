SIX PERSONS SHOT AND KILLED IN ST. VINCENT

Posted on July 19, 2023 in St.Vincent-Grenadines

Gun shots fired resulting in the slaying of 6

The St. Vincent Times is reporting that early reports indicate that in one incident, at least five people were shot and killed in Kingstown, St. Vincent’s capital, on Wednesday, July 19.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of the NAPA automotive building, some distance from the Cruise Ship Terminal.

In a separate incident moments ago, a man was shot and killed in an area between Fountain and Fairban Pasture.

It is not clear if the shooting is connected to the killings in Kingstown on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, two people killed with bullets to their heads.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2023 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)