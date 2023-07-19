SIX PERSONS SHOT AND KILLED IN ST. VINCENT

Gun shots fired resulting in the slaying of 6

The St. Vincent Times is reporting that early reports indicate that in one incident, at least five people were shot and killed in Kingstown, St. Vincent’s capital, on Wednesday, July 19.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of the NAPA automotive building, some distance from the Cruise Ship Terminal.

In a separate incident moments ago, a man was shot and killed in an area between Fountain and Fairban Pasture.

It is not clear if the shooting is connected to the killings in Kingstown on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, two people killed with bullets to their heads.