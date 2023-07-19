State of the Art Dialysis Unit Officially Opened

Earlier today Acting Governor Paul Candler Joined the Hon. Premier Dr Ellis L. Webster, Dialysis Manager. Christine Dupuis, Health Authority and Ministry of Health and stakeholders at the official opening of the Princess Alexandra Dialysis Unit.

This US$1.5 million state of the art facility was funded by the UK and has provided 8 dialysis machines in a comfortable 4,000 square foot space which is well suited to accommodate Anguilla’s needs.

Acting Governor Paul Candler said:

“I am very proud that the British tax-payer been able to provide capital investment to fellow British citizens in Anguilla and make such a significant improvement to the provision of Health Care on the island. This achievement could not have been realised without the dedication and hard work of so many people. I’d like to especially thank the contractor Gareth Orchard and his team, the Project Manager Conlloyd Gumbs and Michelle Pradel from the Governor’s Office for their valuable contributions.”

Since Hurricane Irma the UK has provided over US$100 million for a wide variety of construction projects to rebuild Anguilla and put it on a firm footing for the future.