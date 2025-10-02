Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence Buried with Full Military Honours Following State Funeral Service





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 2, 2025 – Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis paid their last respects to their Third Governor-General, Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, KCMG, GCMG, OBE, CSM, J.P., on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Sir Edmund, who died on September 7, was accorded a State Funeral with full military honours. The day was declared a public half-holiday, and flags were flown at half-mast across the Federation in honour of his vast contributions in numerous areas.

A Lying-in-State ceremony took place at Government House, Springfield, on Thursday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., providing members of the public with the opportunity to pay their final respects.

The State Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church on Seaton Street, Basseterre.

Officiating ministers included Rev. Derek C. Browne, Superintendent Minister of the St. Kitts Circuit of the Methodist Church; Rev. Aulrick C. Greenaway, Rev. Mark Christmas, Superintendent Minister of the Nevis Circuit of the Methodist Church; Rev. Eric Alexander, Minister; and Rev. Celina Walton-Charles, Circuit Deacon. The organist was Dr. Elizabeth Lawrence, a daughter of Sir Edmund.

Tributes were delivered by representatives of the National Bank Group of Companies, Mr. Rawlinson Isaac, the Wesley Methodist Church, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, and Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew.

The Eulogy was presented by Sophia Lawrence and Louisa Lawrence, while donations collected during the offertory hymns went towards the Wesley Methodist Church’s 200th Anniversary celebrations.

Mrs. Hulda Lawrence led the mourners, who included Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd; Prime Minister Drew and Mrs. Diana Drew; Members of the Cabinet; representatives of several organizations; and the wider public.

Following the solemn service, the procession moved to the Springfield Cemetery, where Sir Edmund Lawrence was laid to rest. In keeping with full military honours, a 21-gun salute echoed across Basseterre in his memory, marking the final farewell to a statesman whose legacy will endure for generations.

Books of Condolence had been signed in the days prior at Government Headquarters and at the Embassies of St. Kitts and Nevis overseas.

Sir Edmund, who passed away on September 7, 2025, served as the third Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis from 2013 to 2015.

In remarks ahead of the State Service, Prime Minister Drew reflected:

“Today, we gather as a nation to honor the life and legacy of His Excellency Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, GCMG, OBE, CSM, JP, our third Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis. Join us as we pay our final respects.”

Sir Edmund’s legacy remains indelibly etched into the nation’s history. A pioneering figure in the economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis, he was the founding General Manager of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, where his visionary leadership laid the foundation for the country’s financial sector. His tenure as Governor-General from 2013 to 2015 was marked by the same integrity, wisdom, and fervent dedication to public service that defined his entire career.