Momentum Builds as Nation Turns Toward “Bring Back PLP: Better for All” Convention on July 12th

PLP PRESS CONFERENCE SETS THE STAGE FOR TRANSFORMATIVE CONVENTION

—

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 9, 2025 | SKN Times

With passion, precision, and purpose, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) delivered a powerful and inspiring Press Conference on Tuesday, July 8th, 2025, at the Marriott St. Kitts Hotel, setting the national stage for what is expected to be a historic and transformative convention this coming Saturday.

Under the theme “Transparency Through Information, Discussions, and Insights,” the PLP Press Conference was more than a political update — it was a national declaration. A declaration of leadership, readiness, and a renewed commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hosted by PLP Political Leader and 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, alongside Party Chairperson Wendy C. Phipps, the event showcased the depth of the PLP team, their unwavering vision for the nation, and their sharp focus on policies that put people first.

“We are ready to lead again. With your help, your passion, and your participation, we will Bring Back PLP — and not one of them can stop it,” Dr. Harris proclaimed to a room charged with energy and optimism.

From discussions on national security, healthcare, youth employment, and economic reform, to the party’s grassroots engagement strategy, the press conference marked a clear return to bold leadership and people-centered governance.

A Nation Reawakens

The event ignited renewed hope among thousands of citizens frustrated by the current administration’s broken promises, rising cost of living, and faltering public services. It also served as a rallying point for those who remember the PLP’s record of stability, progress, and prosperity.

“This wasn’t just a press event,” said one attendee. “It was a reminder that the PLP has always been for the people — and it’s coming back stronger than ever.”

The Road to Greenlands Park

All eyes now turn to the PLP National Convention on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, at Greenlands Park, under the electrifying theme “Bring Back PLP: Better for All.”

The Convention is expected to draw thousands of energized supporters, grassroots organizers, and ordinary citizens ready to show solidarity with a party that delivers. Dr. Harris has personally invited all to attend and be part of the movement:

“Join us in a public display of unity and hope. Let us march together toward a better life for all.”

A New Era of Accountability

The press conference also signaled a new era of political transparency and accountability, with PLP leadership emphasizing their commitment to ongoing dialogue with the people and openness in governance.

“The people are watching. They are listening. They are waiting,” said Chairperson Phipps. “And we are ready to answer that call — with vision, with compassion, and with action.”

The PLP is back. Not just as a party — but as a movement. A movement for jobs, for justice, for real progress. A movement to rebuild trust and restore opportunity.

Bring your flag. Bring your passion. Bring back PLP.

Greenlands. July 12th. The future begins now.

