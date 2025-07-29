PHOENETIA BROWNE SIGNS WITH SPANISH GIANTS RCD ESPANYOL – SKN STAR CONTINUES HER EUROPEAN RISE!

SKN TIMES SPORTS HEADLINE:

Barcelona, Spain – History continues to be written by Phoenetia Browne, the electrifying forward and international star for St. Kitts and Nevis, as she seals a sensational move to RCD Espanyol, one of Spain’s most storied football clubs. The 31-year-old has signed a one-season deal with the Catalan club, continuing her impressive journey across European football.

Browne makes the switch from Valencia CF, where she was a standout performer in Spain’s top-flight Liga F last season. She featured in 29 of the 30 league matches, notching 1 goal and 2 assists, and earning praise for her tenacity, leadership, and relentless work rate.

Her transfer to RCD Espanyol marks another major milestone for the New York-born striker who proudly represents St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage. With her latest move, Browne becomes one of the few Caribbean women footballers to compete at such a high level in Europe.

Over the years, Phoenetia has showcased her talent across multiple countries and top clubs, including:

CD Sand (Germany)

FH Hafnarfjardar (Iceland)

Åland United (Finland)

CFF Olimpia Cluj (Romania)

Croix de Savoie (France)

UMF Sindri (Iceland)

Now, she brings her experience and elite-level fitness to RCD Espanyol, as the club looks to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season and mount a charge back to the top of Liga F.

“Welcome, Phoenetia!” read a statement from the club as fans celebrated the signing of the dynamic forward.

Browne’s journey is a beacon of hope and pride for aspiring athletes across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean. With each transfer, goal, and tackle, she continues to raise the flag high, blazing a trail for future generations of female footballers from the region.

Phoenetia Browne is not just playing the game — she’s changing it.

