WHERE IN THE WORLD IS AMBASSADOR KERVIN BENJAMIN? Vanishing Act or Visionless Appointment? Nation Demands Answers as Cultural Silence Grows Louder

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – May 9, 2025

Is His Excellency Kervin Benjamin still on island? Is he still the nation’s appointed Cultural Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ? And if so—what, exactly, has he been doing since assuming the role?

These are the questions now dominating public discourse, as months of silence follow the once-celebrated announcement of his ambassadorial appointment. Other than a high-profile trip to Jamaica alongside artistes I-Mark, Dejour, and Byron Messia, there has been no clear sign of strategic action, national engagement, or tangible impact.

When Benjamin was appointed Ambassador—reportedly for culture or creative industries—citizens expected to see a visible, active, and effective figure championing the arts and elevating local talent. Instead, we’ve gotten a masterclass in ambiguity.

No budget. No office. No secretariat. No direction.

So we must ask: Is His Excellency Kervin Benjamin yet another failed initiative under the watch of Creative Economy Minister Samal Duggins? Or is this yet another case of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew appointing someone without actually empowering them?

Because here’s the brutal truth: without resources, structure, or support, even the brightest minds will fail to shine.

And Ambassador Benjamin is no ordinary figure—he’s a gifted son of Cayon, hailing from a community known for excellence and leadership. He is smart, capable, and passionate. But has he been set up to succeed—or sidelined to serve a political purpose?

Was this just a reward for campaign loyalty, tossed into the diplomatic spotlight without a script or a stage?

The public deserves answers. The creative sector demands leadership.

And Kervin Benjamin—a man of real potential—deserves more than a ceremonial title. He deserves the tools to work, and the mandate to deliver.

So to the Prime Minister and Minister Duggins:

Is this how we build a creative economy? With invisible ambassadors and unfunded offices?

Do better. Start now.