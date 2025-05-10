A SCHOLAR. A LEADER. A DAUGHTER OF BROWN HILL. IT’S NOW DR. TAMEKA STANLEY-PIERRE!

Brown Hill, Nevis – May 11, 2025

A moment of pure pride and academic triumph radiates from Brown Hill today as one of its own, Dr. Tameka Stanley-Pierre, proudly dons the title of “Doctor” after successfully completing her PhD in Education Leadership from Western Illinois University, specializing in Organizational Justice, Equity, and Inclusion.

This remarkable woman, educator, and community pillar walked across the stage today, May 11th, 2025, beaming with purpose, resilience, and an unshakable commitment to transforming education systems for the better. Her academic journey is as deep as it is inspiring — from her early days at Charlestown Secondary School to earning multiple degrees at Midwestern State University, and now, this crowning achievement of a PhD.

Currently a passionate 5th grade Reading teacher at Kate Burgess Elementary School, Dr. Stanley-Pierre has consistently shown that education isn’t just her profession — it’s her life mission. “Education is not only a subject, but also a way of life for me,” she once shared. And today, that life of learning and leadership has reached a brilliant new peak.

But this celebration isn’t just global — it’s local and deeply personal too. The Brown Hill Church family, where Dr. Stanley-Pierre worships, couldn’t let the moment pass unnoticed. They commissioned a custom locally-crafted plaque by Nevisian artisan Malcom Hanley, presented with love, pride, and reverence.

To Dr. Stanley-Pierre: you didn’t just earn a degree—you’ve raised the bar. Your achievement is an inspiration to every young girl in Nevis who dreams of being more, doing more, and leading with heart.

Congratulations, Dr. Tameka Stanley-Pierre. Nevis salutes you. The region celebrates you. The world is better because of you.

