HISTORIC HIGH-SEAS BLOW TO DRUG TRAFFICKERSUS COAST GUARD SEIZES OVER 20,000 POUNDS OF COCAINE IN LARGEST AT-SEA BUST IN 18 YEARS

In a stunning display of maritime dominance and strategic precision, the United States Coast Guard has executed its most consequential at-sea narcotics seizure in nearly two decades—intercepting over 20,000 pounds of cocaine during a single interdiction in the Eastern Pacific. The historic haul marks the largest maritime drug seizure carried out by the service in 18 years and delivers a crushing blow to transnational criminal organizations that have increasingly relied on the Pacific corridor to move multi-ton drug shipments toward the United States.

The record-breaking operation unfolded under Operation Pacific Viper, an intensified counter-narcotics push designed to choke off the flow of illicit drugs at their source, long before they reach U.S. soil. As cartel networks ramp up their maritime trafficking efforts, the Coast Guard has escalated patrols, surveillance, and interdictions throughout the region—meeting criminal innovation with unmatched operational might.

At the tip of the spear was the USCG Cutter Munro, whose crew executed the complex interdiction with surgical precision. Coast Guard officials described the seizure as a “decisive strike” that removed a staggering volume of high-purity cocaine from circulation, representing billions in black-market value and severing a lifeline of revenue for powerful and violent drug syndicates.

Leadership within the Coast Guard hailed the bust as a testament to the service’s intelligence-driven strategy, technological reach, and unyielding readiness to confront narcotics trafficking on the open ocean. According to officials, intercepting drugs far from the nation’s borders remains one of the most effective and cost-efficient national defense strategies, preventing untold social and economic devastation.

“This is where the defense of America begins,” the Coast Guard declared, emphasizing its mission to dominate the maritime domain and deny criminal networks any safe passage.

Via U.S. Coast Guard