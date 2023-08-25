Shinehead Honored in Los Angeles

It has been all smiles for music stalwart Shinehead this summer, as he was honored this month by The Los Angeles Reggae Community. The music giant was befittingly bestowed with the group’s “Spotlight” award for his unyielding contributions to Reggae, Dancehall, Hip Hop and R&B and paving the way for entertainers around the world to thrive in mainstream and international music spaces.With a humbling speech, the “Jamaican in New York” crooner expressed warm thanks to the vibrant audience of friends, fans and industry colleagues. Active for over 40 years, Shinehead introduced the sounds of Reggae and Dancehall to international, mainstream audiences by infusing them with Hip Hop and R&B. As if the day couldn’t get hotter, Shinehead and partner DJ Papalotl rocked the Leimert Park crowd with their boomin’ Kingston 12 Hi-Fi system.