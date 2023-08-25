Shinehead Honored in Los Angeles
|It has been all smiles for music stalwart Shinehead this summer, as he was honored this month by The Los Angeles Reggae Community. The music giant was befittingly bestowed with the group’s “Spotlight” award for his unyielding contributions to Reggae, Dancehall, Hip Hop and R&B and paving the way for entertainers around the world to thrive in mainstream and international music spaces.With a humbling speech, the “Jamaican in New York” crooner expressed warm thanks to the vibrant audience of friends, fans and industry colleagues. Active for over 40 years, Shinehead introduced the sounds of Reggae and Dancehall to international, mainstream audiences by infusing them with Hip Hop and R&B. As if the day couldn’t get hotter, Shinehead and partner DJ Papalotl rocked the Leimert Park crowd with their boomin’ Kingston 12 Hi-Fi system.
|LadyBea of The Los Angeles Reggae Community presents Shinehead with the ‘Spotlight’ award for musical achievements.
|Despite extraordinary artistry, Shinehead doesn’t always overly “pat himself on the back” for his many accomplishments. Being honored was a well deserved “I see you and I value you” moment from the Los Angeles Reggae Community to the esteemed artist. Based on the outpouring of salutations from the music community across social media, it’s clear that many echo the celebratory sentiments.Boasting an impressive catalogue of timeless music, Shinehead has inspired millions of fans to “Strive” and “Know How Fe Chat.” Much to the consummate entertainer’s credit, Shinehead has got the “Golden Touch” and voice. Whether rapping, singing, deejaying in a Dancehall style or freestyling, the top notch vocals and rapid fire lyrical flow of Shinehead “shine” through every song.
|Shinehead’s diverse brand of music makes him a stand out sought after artist to this day. Showing no signs of slowing down, Shinehead is gearing up for a Rocksteady style album. If pandemic releases, such as the amazing “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “The Makings of You” on the Peckings UK imprint are indicators, the forthcoming album will be nothing last than spectacular.August also sees Shinehead jet setting to Canada for his first performance there in over a decade. Celebration looks good on the international entertainer, who is commemorating numerous music milestones, including the 30th Anniversary of “Jamaican in New York,” 35th Anniversary of his debut album “Unity” and naturally “Hip Hop 50” — a genre in which he was a major contributor.
