Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Sound Chat Radio and Irish and Chin receives citation from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Bourne’s receipt of a citation is a phenomenal way to celebrate Sound Chat Radio’s 12th anniversary. As the sale of 93.5 FM (a station that broadcasted some of Sound Chat Radio’s signature programming) shocked Bourne earlier this summer, the timing of this milestone is impeccable because it solidifies the platform’s visibility, strength and continued growth in the digital space.”When I started radio, I had no knowledge of what I was doing! All I had was determination, vision, and an idea of how I wanted people in the Caribbean diaspora to enjoy radio,” says Bourne candidly. “As the station’s listenership grew, I realized that people were open for change and they trusted me to lead them to a new listening experience. 12 years later and that experience has brought us to CITY HALL! Sound Chat Radio is a force to be reckoned with.”As if the week couldn’t get more meaningful, “Keep up the good work Sir,” were the encouraging words from Prime Minister Andrew Holness to Garfield ‘Chin’ Bourne just days after the citation at the annual Jamaica Independence Gala New York, held in Midtown Manhattan. One may recall some years ago Prime Minister Holness met Mighty Crown, who is managed by Chin, when they played at their late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state dinner in Japan, which Holness attended. So, it’s a full circle moment indeed.