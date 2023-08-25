Dr. Daveen Wilkin Takes Charge as New Medical Chief of Staff at JNF Hospital  to Help Halt the Rapid Deterioration of St. Kitts and Nevis Healthcare

In a bid to arrest the alarming decline in healthcare services in St. Kitts and Nevis, a significant appointment has been made at the forefront of medical leadership. Dr. Daveen Wilkin has been appointed as the new Medical Chief of Staff for Institutional-Based Health Services (IBHS), with her tenure set to commence on August 28, 2023. This strategic move aims to counterbalance the adverse impact that the recent changes in leadership have had on the healthcare system of the nation.

Following the political changes initiated by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew since taking office in August 2022, St. Kitts and Nevis has experienced tumultuous shifts in its healthcare landscape. A wave of personnel changes within the Ministry of Health and the hospital led to a vacuum of experienced leadership, resulting in a rapid deterioration of healthcare services.

Dr. Daveen Wilkin’s impressive medical credentials and leadership experience make her an instrumental figure for the recovery of the healthcare system. Graduating from the Carlos Finley University of Medical Sciences in Cuba with a specialization in Anesthesiology, Reanimation, and Pain Management, Dr. Wilkin also holds a Master’s in Health Administration from Walden University in the USA, focusing on hospital management.

Dr. Wilkin’s thirteen-year tenure as the Head Consultant Anesthesiologist at JNF General Hospital underscores her clinical proficiency and dedication to patient care. In her new role, she has expressed her commitment to rejuvenating staff morale, enhancing training initiatives, and contributing to the organization’s pursuit of accreditation. Her vision for fostering a conducive environment where the medical team can provide outstanding care is poised to make a transformative impact.

The Ministry of Health and the Administration of Institutional-Based Health Services have wholeheartedly welcomed Dr. Wilkin’s appointment. Her demonstrated track record and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with their mission to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. With cutting-edge medical technologies and Dr. Daveen Wilkin’s visionary leadership, the horizon of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis appears promising once again. This appointment is a vital step toward the restoration of healthcare standards and the realization of a brighter healthcare future for the nation.