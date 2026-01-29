BREAKING: JANUARY 28 DECLARED NATIONAL HOLIDAY — ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO HONOUR BUCKLEY’S UPRISING FROM 2027

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKN TIMES) — In a landmark and historic decision, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has approved the establishment of a new national holiday to commemorate the Buckley’s Uprising, one of the most defining moments in the Federation’s struggle for workers’ rights, social justice, and human dignity.

Effective January 28, 2027, the date will be observed annually as a national holiday, formally enshrining the legacy of the 1935 uprising into the nation’s official calendar and collective consciousness.

The major national announcement was delivered by Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure and elected representative for St. Christopher #3, during the 91st Anniversary Commemoration of the Buckley’s Uprising, held on January 28, 2026, at Buckley’s Estate—the very ground where history was forged.

CABINET APPROVAL CONFIRMED

Minister Maynard confirmed that Cabinet, led by Terrance Drew, has approved the necessary process to formally designate January 28 as a national holiday, marking a decisive step to ensure the legacy of the uprising is permanently honoured.

The announcement was met with resounding approval from attendees, historians, labour advocates, and cultural custodians who have long argued that the sacrifices made in 1935 deserved full national recognition.

“NOT JUST LOCAL — A GLOBAL MOMENT”

In his address, Prime Minister Drew described the decision as both timely and necessary, placing the Buckley’s Uprising within a broader international context.

“It was not only a local event, it was not only a regional event. It was an international event, because the uprising here sent shockwaves all the way to the east and to Africa, and sent a message to all oppressed people that you can rise up and ask for your true liberation,” the Prime Minister stated.

He emphasized that honouring the uprising with a national holiday ensures the sacrifices of 1935 are never forgotten and that future generations understand the true cost of the freedoms and labour protections enjoyed today.

A VICTORY FOR HISTORICAL TRUTH

Addressing the gathering, Minister Maynard described the Cabinet decision as a victory for historical truth, cultural memory, and national pride, acknowledging the decades-long efforts of community leaders and historians who kept the story of Buckley’s alive.

“This is hallowed ground. What began here in 1935 helped to shape Caribbean democracy and laid the foundation for labour rights and social reform,” Maynard said.

“By recognising January 28 as a national holiday, we are finally giving this chapter of our history the national honour it deserves.”

MORE THAN A HOLIDAY

The new national holiday will complement a broader suite of initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting the legacy of the Buckley’s Uprising, including:

The construction of a monument at Buckley’s Estate

Integration of the uprising into the national school curriculum

Expanded public education, cultural programming, and annual commemorations

A PERMANENT PLACE IN THE NATION’S STORY

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirmed that the formal observance of Buckley’s Uprising Day represents a lasting commitment to remembering those who stood against injustice, exploitation, and inequality—while inspiring continued progress toward a more just, inclusive, and empowered society.

With this decision, January 28 will no longer be remembered only by historians and activists, but by an entire nation—every year, officially, and forever.