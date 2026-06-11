Sheniqua Audain Celebrates Academic Milestone as Monroe University Graduate, Class of 2026

St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, SKN Times and Times Caribbean join in congratulating Sheniqua G. Audain on her academic achievement as a Monroe University graduate, Class of 2026, in Business Administration.

Audain, a detail-driven accounting and finance professional, has steadily built a strong career foundation in accounting, grants management, financial analysis, and business administration. She currently serves as a Grants Financial Analyst with the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where her work supports financial oversight, reporting, and accountability within the public sector.

Her professional journey also includes experience as an Accounting Clerk with Hayes Locums and as an Accounts Payable Clerk at S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., where she developed valuable skills in accounts payable, expense reporting, financial accounting, and administrative support.

Audain previously earned an Associate of Applied Science in Accounting from Monroe University, graduating Cum Laude, and has continued advancing her education in financial forensics and fraud investigation. Her academic and professional path reflects discipline, ambition, and a clear commitment to growth.

With more than six years of experience, strong analytical capabilities, and a passion for excellence, Sheniqua Audain stands as an inspiring example of determination, professionalism, and continued achievement.