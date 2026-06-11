Omar Hodge Celebrates Academic Milestone as Monroe University MBA Graduate, Class of 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis professional Omar Hodge continues to distinguish himself as a rising leader in business, compliance, and public sector administration, having earned his Master of Business Administration from Monroe University as a member of the Class of 2026.

Hodge, who previously earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management from Monroe University, graduating Summa Cum Laude and earning membership in the Delta Mu Delta Business Honor Society, has built an impressive career across banking, retail operations, entrepreneurship, and regulatory compliance.

He currently serves as Senior Inspector in the Compliance Department at the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, where he leads a team of inspectors, conducts employer audits, supports investigations, and helps ensure compliance with obligations under the Social Security Act.

His professional journey spans more than 15 years, including roles at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, Scotiabank, Automotive Art, and TimeCube Errand Solutions, a business he founded to provide administrative, courier, and personal assistance services.

With additional certifications in Supervisory Management from The University of the West Indies and Management Skills and Leadership from MIU City University Miami, Hodge’s academic and professional growth reflects discipline, service, and a strong commitment to excellence.