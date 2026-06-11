Kaliyah Jones Celebrates Monroe University Graduation After Historic Track and Field Success

St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, SKN Times and Times Caribbean extend congratulations to Kaliyah Jones, who has earned her Associate of Science in Human Services from Monroe University, graduating Summa Cum Laude as a proud member of the Class of 2026.

Jones’ academic achievement reflects dedication, discipline, and a strong commitment to excellence. Her success in the classroom comes alongside an outstanding record in athletics, where she has continued to make her community proud.

A former student of Charlestown Primary School and Charlestown Secondary School, and a member of the Immortals Track Club, Jones has already established herself as one of the region’s promising young athletes.

She recently earned a podium finish at the NJCAA National Championships after qualifying with a personal-best time of 54.89 seconds in the 400 metres — the fastest time in Monroe University programme history. She later placed seventh overall at the National Championships with a final time of 56.27 seconds, earning USTFCCCA First-Team All-American honours.

Jones has also qualified for the World Athletics U-20 Outdoor Championships, scheduled to be held later this year in Oregon, USA.

Congratulations, Kaliyah Jones. Your academic and athletic journey continues to inspire, and your future remains exceptionally bright.