Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, Trailblazing Haitian-American Politician, Dies at 49 After Battle with Brain Cancer

Salt Lake City, Utah – Former U.S. Representative Mia Love, the trailblazing Haitian-American politician who became the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has passed away at the age of 49.

Love’s family announced her death on Sunday through a statement on her official X account. She had been receiving treatment for brain cancer, including immunotherapy at Duke University’s brain tumor center. However, her condition worsened in recent weeks, and she was no longer responding to treatment, her daughter revealed earlier this month.

She passed away peacefully at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully,” her family stated. “We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers, and condolences.”

Love made history in 2014 when she won election to the U.S. House of Representatives from Utah, breaking barriers as the first Black Republican woman in Congress. During her tenure, she was known for her conservative values, strong advocacy for limited government, and emphasis on personal responsibility.

Her passing marks the loss of a significant political figure who inspired many with her journey from the daughter of Haitian immigrants to a congressional leader. Tributes from political colleagues and supporters are expected in the coming days.