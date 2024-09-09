Farewell to Azziwah “Milk” Niles Jones: Funeral Service Set for September 25th

The St. Kitts and Nevis community is preparing to bid a heartfelt farewell to our beloved colleague, Azziwah “Milk” Niles Jones, whose life touched many. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, at the Wesley Methodist Church on Seaton Street. Viewing will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m.In honor of Azziwah’s memory, a candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday, 24th September, at the New Testament Church on Central Street, McKnight. The time for this solemn event will be announced soon.May Azziwah’s soul rest in peace and rise in eternal glory. His memory will remain forever in our hearts.

