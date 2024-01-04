Shamarie Newton Embarks on Exciting Journey: Pursues Athletics Scholarship at New Mexico Junior College, USA

In a remarkable leap towards advancing his athletic and academic pursuits, Shamarie Kamarley Newton bids farewell to his island home to embrace an athletics scholarship at New Mexico Junior College in the United States. A prominent figure in junior sprinting, Mr. Newton claimed the title of the top junior sprinter in both the 100m and 200m events in 2023, showcasing remarkable talent and dedication on the track.

As he sets his sights on new horizons, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Shamarie Newton on this extraordinary achievement. His success not only reflects personal dedication but also mirrors the unwavering support from his club, Over The Top TC, and the guidance of his renowned coach, Kurvin Wallace, an Olympian of 1996.

This significant move marks the beginning of a promising chapter for Newton, where he will not only further his track career but also pursue higher education. The New Mexico Junior College provides a platform for him to hone his skills under a new setting, promising growth and opportunities in both athletics and academics.

As Shamarie Newton embarks on this exciting journey, we wish him the very best in all his endeavors. May his passion and determination continue to fuel his success, bringing pride to his island home and inspiring aspiring athletes worldwide.