Dr. Timothy Harris Rings in 2024 with Urgent Call for National Action: New Year’s Address Highlights Soaring Homicide Rates and Criticizes Drew-led Government’s Incompetence

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 4th, 2024):-In a compelling address to the nation, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the third Prime Minister and leader of the People’s Labour Party, has called for a bold new initiative to combat the alarming surge in homicides under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and the SKNLP administration. The former Prime Minister, known for his tenure and efforts in the Team Unity Administration, minced no words as he criticized the current government’s perceived incompetence in handling the escalating crisis.

Dr. Harris began his address by highlighting the grim reality of 2023, emphasizing the heart-wrenching impact of the soaring homicide rates on the nation. He lamented the lack of leadership and humility from the Drew-led administration, stating that there has been a conspicuous absence of a credible crime-fighting plan to address the disturbing trend of violent deaths, particularly among the youth.

Criticizing the government’s response to the issue, Dr. Harris pointed out the inadequacy of statements such as the promise of decreased crime with the installation of a new Commissioner of Police. According to him, such statements demonstrate a lack of understanding of the problem and a poor appreciation for the dedicated individuals working within the national security apparatus.

The former Prime Minister went on to express his concern over the government’s silence as the gains in peace and security achieved under his administration are seemingly being reversed. He drew attention to the staggering per capita murder rate, surpassing that of countries like Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago within the CARICOM community, labeling the situation as a national crisis that requires urgent attention.

“The New Year must see a new crusade to address the soaring rate of homicides under this broken government,” declared Dr. Harris, urging a comprehensive and effective strategy to tackle the worsening national tragedy. He called for the continuation of innovative and successful programs, such as the Explorers and Alternative Lifestyle Pathway Programme, commonly known as the Peace Programme, developed during his term.

Expressing empathy for the families affected by the brutal acts of violence, Dr. Harris condemned the heinous acts that bring tragedy and fear to communities. He called upon the current government to set aside partisan politics and reconsider its decision to dismantle programs initiated during his tenure, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of the citizens over political differences.

In a powerful closing statement, Dr. Timothy Harris cautioned against discarding effective, life-saving solutions merely due to a lack of political ownership, urging the government to embrace proven strategies regardless of their origin. As the nation looks ahead to 2024, the call for a new crusade against rising homicides echoes loudly, demanding urgent action and a united front in the face of an escalating national crisis.