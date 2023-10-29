Sensational Victory: 17-Year-Old Jahzara Claxton Dominates, Leading West Indies A to Series Win!

****In a stunning display of talent, 17-year-old Jahzara Claxton from St Kitts stole the show, clinching the Most Valuable Player title with a jaw-dropping performance. Her phenomenal bowling, claiming an impressive 4 wickets for just 19 runs in 6 overs, propelled the West Indies A team to a historic victory against Pakistan.Claxton’s fierce determination and precision on the pitch earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, West Indies Women A captain Rashada Williams secured the Player of the Series title, showcasing her consistent excellence throughout the thrilling series.This victory sets the stage for an electrifying T20 tri-series, featuring the powerhouse teams of West Indies and Pakistan, joined by the emerging talent of Thailand Women’s team. The action kicks off on November 3rd at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium, promising fans an exhilarating showdown of cricketing prowess.