Billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub Found Alive: Living with Mistress in Moscow

In a shocking turn of events, German-American billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub, who was declared legally dead in 2021 after disappearing during a hike in the Alps in 2018, has been reportedly discovered living in Moscow with his Russian mistress, Veronika Ermilova. The revelation, following a major investigation by German broadcaster RTL, has sent shockwaves through the international community, raising questions about Haub’s disappearance and his ties to Russia.

According to reports, Haub, now 64, is alive and well, residing in the Russian capital alongside his 44-year-old girlfriend. Investigations revealed that Haub had allegedly made multiple calls to Ermilova before his disappearance, leading to suspicions of foul play and speculation about a potential connection to Russia’s security service, the FSB.

Haub’s mysterious vanishing in 2018, while preparing for a skiing competition in Switzerland, had puzzled authorities and triggered a massive search operation. Despite being declared dead by a German court in 2021, the recent revelation has reignited interest in the case, leaving many questioning the true circumstances surrounding Haub’s supposed demise and subsequent reappearance.

As investigations continue and new details emerge, the story of Karl-Erivan Haub’s enigmatic disappearance and unexpected rediscovery continues to captivate audiences worldwide, shedding light on the complexities of wealth, power, and intrigue.