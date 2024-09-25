Senator the Honourable Dr. Amery Browne Leads Trinidad and Tobago’s 6-Person Delegation at UN General Assembly’s 79th Session Opening Ceremony

Senator the Honourable Dr. Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, is leading a six-person delegation representing Trinidad and Tobago at the Opening Ceremony of the General Debate for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The opening ceremony featured a powerful address by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who highlighted the critical state of global affairs. In his speech, Guterres underscored the urgency of escalating conflicts, gender-based violence, climate change, global inequalities, the reform of international financial systems, and the impact of artificial intelligence on global governance.

Later this week, Minister Browne is expected to deliver the National Statement of Trinidad and Tobago during the General Debate, where he will address these pressing global issues and advocate for the nation’s priorities on the world stage.

