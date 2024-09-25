Calvin St. Juste to Lead Dramatic Revival of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Collapsed CBI Programme with Bold Global Tour, New CIU Unit Set to Launch October 1

The winds of change are sweeping through St. Kitts and Nevis as Calvin St. Juste prepares to spearhead the resurrection of the collapsed Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Set to officially take charge of the reformed Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) on October 1, 2024, St. Juste has wasted no time laying out his bold strategy to restore the program to its former glory.

Under St. Juste’s leadership, the CIU will re-launch with an entirely new staff, marking a fresh start for the once-celebrated program, which had experienced a dramatic decline. His mission? To re-establish St. Kitts and Nevis as the global leader in the citizenship-by-investment industry.

Kicking off his global promotional tour in the Middle East and Asia, St. Juste aims to attract renewed interest and investment in the Caribbean’s oldest CBI program. Leila Bagheri, a leading expert in the field, expressed optimism about the program’s revival: “The winds of change can revive interest in citizenship by investment in the Caribbean.”

Calvin St. Juste, who brings extensive Wall Street experience, including a former position as director of operations at Morgan Stanley, is poised to transform the CBI program with a focus on six core principles: transparency, communication, good governance, transformation, global leadership, and sustainability. His appointment follows the departure of former CIU head Michael Martin and coincides with a major recruitment drive to fill 27 vacancies, with over 1,000 candidates in contention.

“The new chapter begins on October 1, and it’s a privilege to lead this unit through its next phase of development,” said St. Juste. His world tour and innovative leadership could signal the much-needed revival of the once-renowned CBI program.