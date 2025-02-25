Jamir D. Claxton Promoted to Principal Assistant Secretary at Ministry of Education, Library Services, IT, Youth, and Sports

Charlestown, Nevis – Accomplished sports administrator and educator Jamir D. Claxton has been promoted to the position of Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Library Services, IT, Youth, and Sports in Nevis.

Claxton brings a wealth of experience in sports development, education, and strategic management, having served as Director of Sports in Nevis since 2012. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping policies for youth and community sports programs, coaching education, and national sporting initiatives.

With a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sports & Fitness Management from Midwestern State University, Claxton has built an impressive career spanning over two decades. He has held key roles in the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), including Senior Men’s Team Manager, Technical Committee Member, and most recently, Deputy Secretary General.

Claxton’s expertise extends beyond sports administration. He has served as a board member of the First Federal Credit Union, vice president of Bath United Football Club, and a teacher and coach at Gingerland Secondary School. His diverse skill set includes strategic planning, nonprofit management, event coordination, and public relations.

As Principal Assistant Secretary, Claxton is expected to play a crucial role in education and youth development policies, leveraging his background to enhance sports programs, IT initiatives, and community engagement in Nevis. His appointment reflects his dedication to nation-building and fostering opportunities for youth advancement.