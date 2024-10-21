SEANA ROGERS CELEBRATES OAS GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP AWARD: A DREAM REALIZED!

In a heartwarming announcement, Seana Rogers has shared her joy and gratitude after being awarded the prestigious 2024 OAS Graduate Scholarship. Taking to social media, Seana expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the support she received from her family, friends, and mentors throughout her academic journey.

“To my Online Family, it is with heartfelt appreciation and immense joy that I announce I have been awarded a 2024 OAS Graduate Scholarship! ” she wrote. “This achievement would not have been possible without the support and encouragement of so many wonderful people.”

Seana took a moment to extend her deepest thanks to God for blessing her with good health and strength, allowing her to continue pursuing her graduate studies and her dream of obtaining a PhD. She emphasized the pivotal role her husband, Calvez, has played in her success, stating, “Your unwavering support means the world as we walk this lifelong learning journey together.”

Her gratitude also extended to her son, Juwon, and her father, whose encouragement has been a constant source of strength. Seana specifically thanked her academic advisors, Dr. Tracy Davis and Dr. Julie Brines, for their heartfelt recommendations, and the entire Western Illinois University family for their steadfast support.

“I am especially grateful to my CFBC family—without your guidance, this academic dream may have remained out of reach,” she acknowledged. Special thanks were given to Dr. Tamu Browne, Dr. Moiya Rowtham, Immediate Past President Mr. Andrew Abraham, and Dean Laverne Brookes, who were instrumental in her journey.

Seana also expressed her appreciation to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the local OAS office, and Ms. Kaye Bass and her team for their unwavering support. She recognized the distinguished OAS Scholarship office and Ms. Patricia Quiroz for their thoughtful guidance throughout the application process.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village not only to raise a child but to guide us through life’s journey. I am truly fortunate to have the backing of my incredible family, friends, and global community,” Seana remarked.

With her scholarship secured, Seana is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter in her academic career, striving to make her supporters proud. She concluded her post with gratitude, looking forward to the future: “Thank you all once again, and here’s to this exciting new chapter!”