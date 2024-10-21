CBI CIU EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN CALVIN ST. JUSTE EMBARKS ON WORLD TOUR TO REVIVE ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CBI PROGRAMME, NOW IN CHINA!

In a bold move to rejuvenate the beleaguered St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste has taken his world tour to China, following a successful stint in Dubai. This pivotal market was responsible for the issuance of over 5,500 passports between 2022 and 2023, making it a focal point in St. Juste’s ambitious plan to restore the program to its former glory.

During a special lunch held for agents in Beijing, St. Juste shared his forward-thinking vision for the future of the CBI Programme. The event was marked by an engaging and insightful atmosphere of collaboration, where St. Juste discussed the evolving nature of the program and the transformative journey that lies ahead.

“We’re focused on continually earning your trust,” St. Juste asserted during his keynote speech, emphasizing the critical importance of restructuring the unit for enhanced efficiency. His comments come in the wake of a challenging two years for the CBI Programme, which faced significant setbacks due to ill-advised policy changes and the appointment of a convicted fraudster as the program’s sole benefactor. The fallout from these issues resulted in a staggering 60% decline in application volumes in 2024.

St. Juste’s world tour is a strategic initiative aimed at revitalizing a program that once generated a remarkable $660 million in revenue in 2021, the highest in the Caribbean. Unfortunately, the program has plummeted to its lowest revenue levels in 2024, and it now ranks as the lowest-performing CBI initiative in the region.

With St. Juste at the helm, there is renewed hope for the future of the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme. His commitment to rebuilding trust and restoring the program to its platinum status is paramount, and the forthcoming stages of his world tour will be crucial in garnering support and revitalizing interest among potential investors.

As the world watches closely, all eyes are on St. Juste to see if he can navigate the complexities of the CBI landscape and usher in a new era of success for St. Kitts and Nevis.